AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,738. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.