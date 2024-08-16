AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,068. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

