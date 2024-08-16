AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 28,404,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,500,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of -478.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

