AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.97. 2,538,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,722. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $87.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

