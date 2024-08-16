AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,122. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

