AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after purchasing an additional 64,192 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 400,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,483. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

