AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $32,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.19. 8,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,955. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

