AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MWA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 1,093,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,920. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,078 shares of company stock worth $4,920,087. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

