AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after purchasing an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $61,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 458,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,701. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

