AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $462,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,777 shares of company stock worth $5,164,208 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 1,149,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

