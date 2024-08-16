AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after purchasing an additional 107,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.