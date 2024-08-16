AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.75. 2,387,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

