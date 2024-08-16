AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rambus by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

