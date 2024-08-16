AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 1,008,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.