AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $93,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,105.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,757 shares of company stock worth $1,165,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

