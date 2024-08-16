Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

