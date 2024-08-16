Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Decreased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $23,495,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

