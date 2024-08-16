American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AXP traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $251.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day moving average of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

