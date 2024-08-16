American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

American Realty Investors stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 210.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

