Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canopy Growth Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Sunday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $592.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 71.08% and a negative net margin of 240.19%.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $13,149,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 117,592 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

