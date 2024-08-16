Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$56.33

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

AIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$52.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.40.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.8973214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

