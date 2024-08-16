Analysts Set Expectations for TTEC Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TTEC in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TTEC’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

TTEC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,855. The stock has a market cap of $198.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

