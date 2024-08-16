Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Target Price at C$24.20

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.20.

IVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 5.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.23. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$21.32. The company has a market cap of C$21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total transaction of C$4,300,723.99. In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total transaction of C$4,300,723.99. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock worth $210,024,706. 45.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.