Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Target Price at $87.70

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.70.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:LW opened at $61.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

