Analyzing Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Comerica pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Peoples Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.29 billion 2.21 $881.00 million $5.03 10.90 Peoples Financial Services $93.65 million 3.33 $27.38 million $3.26 13.54

Volatility and Risk

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Comerica has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Comerica and Peoples Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 2 14 6 0 2.18 Peoples Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Comerica currently has a consensus target price of $55.45, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Peoples Financial Services has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Comerica.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 12.15% 15.01% 1.00% Peoples Financial Services 10.07% 5.93% 0.54%

Summary

Comerica beats Peoples Financial Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising financial planning, trust and fiduciary services, investment management and advisory, brokerage, private banking, and business transition planning services for affluents, high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and executives, and institutional clients. The Finance segment comprises securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida, the United States; and Canada and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities, brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

