Analyzing Qudian (NYSE:QD) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -278.52% -3.78% -3.56% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $17.79 million 20.30 $5.51 million ($0.30) -6.00 Sentage $146,554.00 38.90 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

8.1% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qudian and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sentage beats Qudian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

