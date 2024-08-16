Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 993035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a market cap of £5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

