Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

