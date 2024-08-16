Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.200-9.950 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.20-9.95 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AIT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $200.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $223.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average is $192.02.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.