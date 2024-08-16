Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.67.

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.22. 87,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

