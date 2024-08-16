Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.200-9.950 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.20-9.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.81. 62,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,640. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $223.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

