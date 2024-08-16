ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.28

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 37481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AETUF

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.85 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.