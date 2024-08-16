Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 778,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,528. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

