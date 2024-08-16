Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,516. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

