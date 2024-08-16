Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,645,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

