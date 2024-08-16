Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Free Report) by 130.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 1.60% of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SAGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.
Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Company Profile
