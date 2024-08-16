Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $2,479,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $141.95. 458,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

