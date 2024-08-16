Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $163,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $95,702,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $59,341,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $49,509,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 14,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 392,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at BILL
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL
BILL Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.