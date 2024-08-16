Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 402 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

