Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 613 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. 14,081,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,099,070. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

