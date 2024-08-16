Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 960,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,151,837 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 431.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $93,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

