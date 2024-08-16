Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,609. The stock has a market cap of $985.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,995 shares of company stock worth $456,127. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

