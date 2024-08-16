Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance
NYSE ARDT opened at $16.97 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.16.
About Ardent Health Partners
