Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

NYSE ARDT opened at $16.97 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

About Ardent Health Partners

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

