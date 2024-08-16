Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

