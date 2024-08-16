Ariston Services Group Sells 155 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ariston Services Group decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.8% of Ariston Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.91. 5,110,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

