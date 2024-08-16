Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $13.65.
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile
