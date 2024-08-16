Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

