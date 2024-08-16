Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ARWR stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

