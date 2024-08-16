Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $102.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Ascent Industries has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19.
In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
