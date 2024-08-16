Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $102.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Ascent Industries has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

About Ascent Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

