Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 184.10% and a negative net margin of 902.25%.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

ASXC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,781. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.35 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

Recommended Stories

