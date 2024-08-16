Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $107.00 at UBS Group

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Get Ashland alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASH

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.71. 233,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,575. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,797,000 after buying an additional 363,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,673,000 after acquiring an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,686,000 after acquiring an additional 198,913 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 616.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,346,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.